Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock worth $4,874,524. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.