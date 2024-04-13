Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 262 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.