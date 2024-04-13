Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 793 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 385,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,969,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

IWO opened at $255.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

