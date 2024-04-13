Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE LOW opened at $232.08 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day moving average of $217.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

