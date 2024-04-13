Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $379.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.24 and a 200 day moving average of $368.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

