Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of ELEV opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.22, a quick ratio of 21.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $230.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. venBio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 56.1% during the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,916 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

