Electroneum Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $84.71 million and $1.40 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002392 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,692,855 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

