e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. Robert W. Baird started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.83.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $162.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.95 and its 200-day moving average is $147.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,870,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.