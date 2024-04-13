Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently -557.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

