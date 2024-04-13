Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

