Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -181.82%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 331.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 123,139 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,559,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,748,000 after acquiring an additional 263,766 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.