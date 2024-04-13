Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.78

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as low as $4.48. Duluth shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 56,544 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $245.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neala Shepherd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,158.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 10,586.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 415,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Duluth by 118.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Duluth by 457.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

