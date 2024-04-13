Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMZD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.12. 15,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,431. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1672 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

