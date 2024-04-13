Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.71

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.71 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 191.23 ($2.42). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 190.70 ($2.41), with a volume of 3,396,411 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.77) in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.69).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
