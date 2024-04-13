Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

