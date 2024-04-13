Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Increased by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 164.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,527 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,659,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after buying an additional 1,370,666 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,034,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

