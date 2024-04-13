Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,788,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DFGR opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

