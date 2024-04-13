DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $163.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.40.

Get DexCom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,892 shares of company stock worth $31,252,330. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.