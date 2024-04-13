DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.40.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get DexCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,499,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,933 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Down 2.5 %

DexCom stock opened at $136.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.