Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ DENN opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.93. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,093,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,204,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,724,000 after buying an additional 108,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 567,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Denny’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

