Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

FIVG traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $37.59. 20,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,067. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The company has a market cap of $716.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

