DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.15 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00085276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00013639 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002948 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

