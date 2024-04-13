Decred Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $21.32 or 0.00031636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $340.79 million and $3.05 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00085034 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00013661 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002954 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,987,419 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

