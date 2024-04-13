Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Plans $0.32 Dividend

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 0.8 %

Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

About Dawson Geophysical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.