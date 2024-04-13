Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.85.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,122. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,359,000 after buying an additional 418,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

