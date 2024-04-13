CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 10,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,403 shares of company stock valued at $981,119. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,444,000 after purchasing an additional 811,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after buying an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,951,000 after acquiring an additional 558,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.