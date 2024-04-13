Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.92.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $530,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

