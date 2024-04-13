Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 612,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.