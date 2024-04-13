Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 34,132 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,132 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $51.01. 131,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

