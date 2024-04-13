Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 20,018 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 642.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,523. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $86.09 and a 12 month high of $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $786.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

