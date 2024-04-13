Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 11,687 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,304 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 6,250,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,108. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

