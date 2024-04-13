Crumly & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,135 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises approximately 1.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 83,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FDL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 520,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,958. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.