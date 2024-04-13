Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.37. 23,423,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,634,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.