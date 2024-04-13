Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,017 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 68,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,528. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $921.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

