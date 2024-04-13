Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $11.79 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,942 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,151. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.