Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 175.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,955 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 2.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.94. 463,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,607. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

