Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,833. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.01. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

