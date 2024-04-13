Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 895 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at $35,913,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at $73,866,313.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,367 shares of company stock valued at $94,049,172 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $6.05 on Friday, reaching $159.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,700,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

