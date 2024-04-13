Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 6,694 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,703,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 879,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

