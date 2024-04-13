Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,465,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,799,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,150,000 after acquiring an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 44.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $65,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HSBC. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. 3,373,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.26%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 108.42%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.