Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,156 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $10.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.61. 2,597,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.62. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

