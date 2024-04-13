Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAVA traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $57.48. 111,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,273. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.