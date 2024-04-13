Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 126,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after buying an additional 5,689,290 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,947,000 after buying an additional 175,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,751,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after buying an additional 139,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 574,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,341. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.