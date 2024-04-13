Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,653 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $141,407,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after buying an additional 1,980,616 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after buying an additional 1,965,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,983,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,682,094. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.