Critical Review: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) versus VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Crescent Energy pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Energy and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 1 5 1 3.00 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.37%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 2.84% 13.30% 2.94% VOC Energy Trust 92.44% 108.69% 108.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.38 billion 0.88 $67.61 million $1.29 9.04 VOC Energy Trust $16.46 million N/A $15.22 million $0.90 7.28

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust. VOC Energy Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats VOC Energy Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, and Rockies in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

