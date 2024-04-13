Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 844 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE remained flat at $92.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,905,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

