Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.0 %

IBM stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.27. 3,547,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.66 and its 200-day moving average is $167.51. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.