Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,520,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,969,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,752,000 after buying an additional 2,606,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,995,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

