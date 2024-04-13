Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,683 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

