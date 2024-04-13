Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,296,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 166,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 10,722,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,741,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.